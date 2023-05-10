Mayfield School in Mayfield Road, North End was criticised for the prevalence of ‘bullying and harassment’ among older students with many left feeling unsafe after an inspection by the education watchdog at the end of last year.

The Ofsted report, published in February, gave the school its lowest rating with both behaviour and leadership also determined to be ‘inadequate’. It found the school’s new headteacher, Ashley Howard, had begun to make improvements but these had yet to go far enough.

‘Pupils in the senior school are not always protected from bullying and harassment,’ the report said. ‘Many older pupils told inspectors that discriminatory language is used often in the school.

Mayfield School in Portsmouth. Picture: Contributed

‘A number of pupils and staff feel unsafe due to the disorderly and sometimes aggressive behaviour of some pupils in corridors.’

As a result, the Department for Education told the school, which caters for pupils ages 4 to 16, it needed to join a multi-academy trust. It has now been confirmed that this will be Salterns Academy Trust, which already runs Admiral Lord Nelson and Trafalgar schools.

Nys Hardingham, the trust’s chief executive and a former headteacher of Admiral Lord Nelson School, said the addition of a third school would benefit all three schools.

‘We’re delighted to have been selected to support Mayfield School and are looking forward to working with the whole school community over the coming months,’ she said. ‘We want to have open and honest conversations and work together to make positive changes and build a thriving, successful and inclusive Mayfield School.

‘This is a fantastic opportunity for three schools in the city to work closely together, share expertise and go from strength-to-strength.’

The trust was formed in 2014 with both of its schools having been rated as ‘good’ by Ofsted.

The decision for Mayfield School to join has been welcomed by councillor Suzy Horton, the deputy leader of Portsmouth City Council and its cabinet member for education.

‘We look forward to working with Salterns Academy Trust, the headteacher and the whole team at Mayfield School and supporting them as they build on the improvements already being made at the school,’ she said. ‘We will continue to work closely with the school and offer support through the council’s school improvement and inclusion services and the Portsmouth Children’s Safeguarding Partnership.’

The school will initially work in partnership with the trust before joining later this year.

