Meet Moby the plastic whale, an inspiring art project involving local youngsters

An inspiring art project saw local youngsters make a giant whale sculpture out of plastic waste.
By Simon Carter
Published 25th Aug 2023, 10:57 BST- 2 min read
Moby the plastic whale pictured on Southsea beachMoby the plastic whale pictured on Southsea beach
Moby the plastic whale pictured on Southsea beach

The creative initiative was the idea of Alice Bee, a student from the University of Portsmouth, who set up the project as part of her Socially Engaged Theatre Master’s thesis.

It involved 12 young care leavers in Portsmouth making the giant whale sculpture out of plastic waste over the course of a week. The finished artwork, nicknamed Moby, measured approximately 7ft long.

The Moby project aimed to raise awareness of plastic pollution’s devastating impact on wildlife.

Alice and the young people were joined by researchers from the University of Portsmouth’s Revolution Plastics.

The participants were all from ArtsWork Portsmouth creative skills programme, a pre-employability initiative that supports care leavers by providing them with valuable skills while actively contributing to a pressing environmental cause.

The project culminated in a spectacular parade which saw Moby travel from Southsea Castle to Canoe Lake.

Alice Bee said: “The project not only stands as a symbol of creativity and collaboration but also the potential for care leavers and communities to drive meaningful change.

"As the giant plastic whale took its symbolic journey through the streets of Portsmouth, it carried with it a powerful message of unity and determination in the face of environmental challenges.”

Cressida Bowyer, Deputy Director of Revolution Plastics at the UoP, added: “Moby the plastic whale project represents a powerful convergence of art, science and social engagement.

"Its aim is to inspire change by illustrating the profound impact of plastic pollution on our planet’s delicate ecosystems.

"Through this artistic creation we can all work together to ignite a sense of responsibility towards the environment and get people talking about this important issue.”

