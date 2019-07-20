Meet the schoolboy tipped as the next PM after grilling a Portsmouth MP in Asda

WITH a mischievous twinkle in his eye and a cheeky grin on his face, Charlie Cater looks like an average 10-year-old schoolboy.WITH a mischievous twinkle in his eye and a cheeky grin on his face, Charlie Cater looks like an average 10-year-old schoolboy.

But with his fearsome reputation as one of Portsmouth’s youngest political whizz-kids, the rugby-loving lad is anything but ordinary.

Armed with an encyclopedic knowledge of Westminster and international politics – well beyond his years – the St Jude’s CE Primary School pupil has already grilled MPs on current affairs and lectured his teachers on Brexit.

His passion has seen him targeting city MP Stephen Morgan on three occasions, once doorstepping the Labour politician in Asda to grill him on current affairs.

‘People think kids are stupid and shouldn't be interested in politics but we’re really not,’ said Charlie.

‘I love politics because I like to speak my mind. It’s a good chance for people to have their voices heard.’

Now, the schoolboy has been tipped as a future prime ministerial contender by Mr Morgan. The newly-appointed shadow local government minister for communities said: ‘Charlie has been hot on my heels for some time since I got elected.

‘Be it asking difficult questions when I visited his school, lobbying me for his “joke of the year” at a street stall in Southsea or doorstepping me on current affairs at Asda in Fratton, it’s inspiring to see a Portsmouth young person so engaged in the issues of the day.’

He added: ‘Watch out Portsmouth, we might have another one of our own as PM one day.’

But Charlie – who visited Downing Street for the first time during a school trip this month – insisted he has other priorities first: ‘I’d like to be in Number 10 some day, yes, although I want to join the Royal Marines or the army, or anything in the armed forces, first.’

That hasn’t stopped him preparing for a role in politics – Charlie’s already drafted his own seven-point manifesto on how to make the world a better place.

The confident tween – who runs the school’s own newspaper – has proved a hit with his teachers. Josh Green, Charlie’s Year 5 teacher, said: ‘He’s got such a great personality and a really good sense of humour. He’ll go far in life.’

Charlie, who broke up for summer yesterday, will join Year 6 in September as the school’s ‘second-oldest’ pupil.