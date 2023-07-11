All three schools will remain individual and proud members of the Thinking Schools Academy Trust, but will form one federation, meaning they can work more closely together to share best practice and resources to support children’s education.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The federation says it has formed a set of values that will be embraced by Meon Infant School, Meon Junior School, and Moorings Way Infant School and will be headed up by Sara Paine, the federation’s executive headteacher.

(L-R) Cllr Suzy Horton, Cllr Steve Pitt, Executive Headteacher Sara Paine, Lord Mayor and Lady Mayoress of Portsmouth.

Sara said: ‘It has been fantastic to see three schools come together as one community for this amazing Meon Way Federation launch. We will work together towards one mission to help children in being their best selves, while also sharing resources and best practice to positively impact the lives of our children. I’m so proud of what we have achieved within the last year as three schools, so this moment is all about officially marking our federation as we move forwards stronger.’

Sara will work with the schools’ two current Heads of School, Ruth Vonk for Meon Infant School and Moorings Way Infant School, and Christine Turner for Meon Junior School, to form one leadership team.

Hundreds of people from across the city, including city councillors and the Lord Mayor of Portsmouth, came together to mark the moment at Moorings Way on July 6.

SEE ALSO: Titchfield Primary School given a good Ofsted rating

Face painting at the Meon Way Federation Launch.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Children provided entertainment, ponies were available to ride, there was a BBQ, and people enjoyed the sunshine.

From effectively supporting children with special education needs, to consistently delivering an enriching curriculum, the school is focused on positively impacting every child’s future.