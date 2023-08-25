Meon Valley MP Flick Drummond praised for her work in securing a Portsmouth UTC extension

UTC Portsmouth students Isobel Blake and Maya Withall collect their GCSE results last Thursday

The new establishment – an extension of Portsmouth UTC - was announced this week by the government.

Flick has been a long-term supporter of UTCs - she helped bring the Portsmouth one to life - and she has worked for a Southampton facility by raising the matter in parliament and lobbying the Department for Education.

Lord Baker told her: “I wanted to thank you for your tireless support for this excellent outcome.

“As you have constantly argued in the House and to ministers, a new UTC expands UTC Portsmouth’s ‘outstanding’ education to your own community of students and employers, providing another pipeline of professional talent into industry.”

Flick said: “I am thrilled this new UTC has been announced. It brings the total of UTCs across the country to 46.

“When it is up and running it will offer a superb STEM focused education to young people from Meon Valley and south Hampshire in partnership with industry. It shows how the government is keen to place the right skills in the hands of our young people.

“But I believe we need more UTCs across the land if we are to equip enough of our young people with the education they need for the 21st century.

“I would like to pay tribute to Lord Baker for his work in this area. He has been a tireless supporter of UTCs and education throughout his public life and his work has made a huge difference.”

UTCs are government-funded secondary schools with a STEM focus and close links to business and industry. Flick believes they deliver a high-quality STEM education in areas like engineering where there is a shortage of candidates.

Portsmouth South MP Stephen Morgan recently visited UTC Portsmouth alongside Mr Baker.

Mr Morgan said: “Congratulations to UTC Portsmouth on their successful bid to establish a sister site in Southampton.

“Every time I visit the college I am impressed with how it collaborates with local businesses and prepares young people with the skills and knowledge they need for their futures.