Mill Hill Primary School described as 'welcoming' and 'friendly' in recent Ofsted
Mill Hill Primary School, located in Mill Road, Waterlooville, has recently been inspected by Ofsted which found that it continues to be a good school. The inspection took place on April 23 and 24, 2024 and it found that the education setting has an ‘ambitious curriculum. The report said: ”Pupils are proud to be members of this welcoming and friendly school. They enjoy coming to school and attend well. Pupils learn the ‘Mill Hill Values’ and show these around school, through their consideration and respect for others. Older pupils act as role models by helping where they can, including running lunchtime clubs. These are popular with younger pupils, who develop friendships that extend beyond their year groups.
“The school has developed an ambitious curriculum where the important knowledge and vocabulary pupils need to learn are identified clearly. This starts in early years, where the curriculum is adapted so that it builds from children’s starting points.”
The inspection found that teachers explain new learning to ensure that pupils are secure in what they are being taught and appropriate activities are set. The school prioritises reading and from early stages there is a strong emphasis on the importance of the development of phonics.
Tracy Morgan, headteacher at Mill Hill Primary School, said: “We are very pleased with the outcome of our recent Ofsted report and in particular how the inspector recognised that our pupils are extremely proud to attend Mill Hill.
“Our children regularly demonstrate the school values and build relationships with children across the year groups- something we value as a small school. As a school all the staff work relentlessly for our community and this report highlights how the school continues to strive to improve even further with continuous reflection.”
The report added: “The school’s wider curriculum broadens pupils’ horizons. Through ‘Learning For Life’ sessions, pupils explore what is in the news to help grow their understanding of events in the wider world. They learn about diversity in society, exploring different beliefs, values and groups of people.”
