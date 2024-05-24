Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A primary school has been described as a ‘welcoming and friendly’ place where pupils thrive.

Mill Hill Primary School, located in Mill Road, Waterlooville, has recently been inspected by Ofsted which found that it continues to be a good school. The inspection took place on April 23 and 24, 2024 and it found that the education setting has an ‘ambitious curriculum. The report said: ”Pupils are proud to be members of this welcoming and friendly school. They enjoy coming to school and attend well. Pupils learn the ‘Mill Hill Values’ and show these around school, through their consideration and respect for others. Older pupils act as role models by helping where they can, including running lunchtime clubs. These are popular with younger pupils, who develop friendships that extend beyond their year groups.

“The school has developed an ambitious curriculum where the important knowledge and vocabulary pupils need to learn are identified clearly. This starts in early years, where the curriculum is adapted so that it builds from children’s starting points.”

The inspection found that teachers explain new learning to ensure that pupils are secure in what they are being taught and appropriate activities are set. The school prioritises reading and from early stages there is a strong emphasis on the importance of the development of phonics.

“Our children regularly demonstrate the school values and build relationships with children across the year groups- something we value as a small school. As a school all the staff work relentlessly for our community and this report highlights how the school continues to strive to improve even further with continuous reflection.”