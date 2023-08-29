Hampshire County Council is encouraging families to do all they can to support regular school attendance for their children.

While rates of school attendance are improving locally, there is still more to do to match the levels typically seen before thepandemic.

Educational specialists advise that attending school every day, unless unwell, is best for children to ensure that the solid foundations for their future education and employment can be laid.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It is also one of the best ways of protecting a child’s mental and physical health.

Ahead of the new school year beginning next week, Councillor Steve Forster, the County Council’s Cabinet Member for Education, said: “Children have experienced prolonged disruption in recent years to their learning, and to their mental health and emotional wellbeing.

"In Hampshire, as across the country, we are still experiencing the after-effects of this as children continue to catch up on lost time in school.

“With that in mind, it is now more important than ever for children to be regularly attending school where they can develop emotionally as well as academically, and where they can forge the social skills and independence that will prove so important as they begin to grow into young adults.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We know that the first few days back in school are especially crucial in paving the way for a successful year.

"So we are urging families to prioritise attendance from the very beginning of the new school year in September, to help their children make the strongest possible start from day one.

“We do understand that daily attendance isn’t always possible for medical reasons or for a small number of children with particular special educational needs.

"If families are experiencing challenges with attendance or have any concerns, they should speak with their child’s school at the earliest opportunity to discuss the support available.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Councillor Forster added: “We know that there is a very strong link between attendance and attainment.

"Evidence shows that 90 per cent of young people with absence rates below 85 per cent do not go on to achieve five or more good GCSE grades, and around one third achieve no GCSEs at all.

"Achieving well at GCSE level can help to open many more doors for young people later on and this, in turn, will improve their overall life chances, as well as their long-term wellbeing.