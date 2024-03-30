Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Staff who work in support services are the latest to be put at risk as the university looks to carry out a restructure which will 'reduce duplication of administration' as it tries to balance its books as a result of rising costs and a reduction in student numbers.

The University of Portsmouth was handed 33rd place in The Guardian University Guide 2024 – having risen up the league table by 34 places from last year.

It follows the consultation already underway as part of its 'Academic Reset' with a number of academic staff across the faculties of Creative and Cultural Industries, Business and Law and Science and Health also placed at risk as a result of mergers of a number of schools with a possible reduction of 47 full time posts. The university is also planning to merge the faculties of Humanities and Social Sciences and Creative and Cultural Industries next year although it says it is not planning to close any courses.

Staff who have been put at risk are being supported through the process and have been taking part in meetings and unions - now contemplating strike action - have also been notified.

Professor Graham Galbraith, Vice-Chancellor of the University of Portsmouth, said: "As has been widely reported, the university sector continues to experience significant challenges. The University of Portsmouth is also impacted by the national issues of declining income in real terms as a result of the freeze on student fees, challenges in student recruitment particularly in relation to international markets and increasing costs as a result of inflation.

"The University is responding to this with a series of measures to improve and innovate in the provision of our education and in the running of our operations. This will enable us to continue to provide our students with a gold-rated education and continue to generate globally important research and innovation, while ensuring our long-term sustainability.

"Student preferences are changing and this has resulted in patterns of recruitment that have seen growth in some areas and decline in others. To give every student a consistently excellent experience, based on the teaching methods needed in their subject area, we undertook a careful analysis of our staffing and other resources. As a result we have taken the difficult decision to consult with our academic community about the possible reduction of our current academic staffing in some areas.

"We have not made these proposals lightly. Redundancies are extremely difficult for all those involved and we are working hard to limit the number as much as possible through natural attrition and voluntary redundancy. The University will also merge and realign a number of areas to reduce the duplication of administration. There are no plans to close courses but to resize resources to match demand and create room for growth.

"We remain an ambitious university and we are continuing to invest in our current and future students. This includes expanding our degree apprenticeships, developing our medical school and modernising our campus to create world class learning, teaching and research facilities that enhance connections between the University and the city.