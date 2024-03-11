MP Alan Mak welcomes new measures designed to make cycling and walking in Havant an easier choice

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

He tried out a new crossing on Elmleigh Road with children from Fairfield Infant School, accompanied by headteacher Lara Jelliff and Special Educational Needs Co-ordinator Rachel Cook.

The £2,155,000 scheme has been funded from the Government’s Transforming Cities Fund.

The aim is to create better, greener connections to the town centre and public transport hubs. Links between the train station, town centre and Havant College have improved, plus there is now a connection to the Hayling Billy Trail.

Havant MP Alan Mak tries out a new crossing with children from Fairfield Infant School

The scheme features the creation of a Sparrow crossing on Petersfield Road - the first of its kind in Hampshire. This signalised parallel crossing means that people travelling on foot and by bike can cross the road separately from each other and both have buttons to call the signals for them to cross.

Other elements include:

• A segregated stepped cycle track - which is built higher than the carriageway, but lower than the footway and allocates road space to cyclists only - adjacent to a realigned pavement between Havant College, the train station and National Cycle Route 22 via Elmleigh Road.

• Pedestrian and cycle priority across the Civic Centre Road junction.

• A new raised pedestrian and cycle crossing on Elmleigh Road in the vicinity of the Station footbridge. This allows people to cross the road at the same level as the footpath and the crossing acts as a traffic calming measure.

• Works to enlarge the splitter island at the roundabout to discourage the use of Elmleigh Road by HGVs accessing the New Road industrial estate and provide an improved pedestrian crossing. A splitter island is a raised or painted traffic island that separates traffic in opposing directions of travel, typically used at roundabouts.

The scope of the original scheme was also extended to include an additional section of Elmleigh Road from the footbridge to link with the National Cycle Route 22 at Leigh Road where another cycling scheme had been constructed, thereby extending the continuous link from the college to the National Cycle Network.

Fairfield Infant School is accredited as part of Modeshift STARS, a national awards scheme which recognises schools that have demonstrated excellence in supporting cycling, walking, wheeling and other forms of sustainable travel.

The scheme, supported by the Department for Transport, encourages schools to join in a major effort to increase levels of sustainable and active travel to improve the health and well-being of children and young people.

Schools can gain awards over five levels and Fairfield Infant School has achieved the highest award of Oustanding/Platinum.

The school has a member of staff as a dedicated Travel Champion to drive the vision of embedding active and safer travel into school life.

There has been a significant drop in the number of cars coming all the way to school between 2020/21 and the most recent survey in 2022/23. The survey also shows the work translating into increases in walking, scooting and cycling.

Mr Mak said: "It was great to try out the new crossings accompanied by children from Fairfield Infant School, where sustainable and active travel is positively encouraged.