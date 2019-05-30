MP's Portsmouth tree plant honours centenary of women's suffrage

CHILDREN and local residents have been planting 100 trees to celebrate the centenary of women being awarded the right to vote.

The tree planting programme was part of Portsmouth South MP, Stephen Morgan’s Vote100 Plant 100 initiative. As well as commemorating the centenary of women’s sufferage, the trees also signify what women can achieve in the next 100 years.

Mr Morgan said: ‘It’s so important to pay tribute to the heroic women who tirelessly fought for their democratic rights 100 years ago as well as seize the opportunity to look forward to what women will achieve in the next 100 years.’

The tree planting spanned the generations with children from Newbridge Junior School joined by residents from Home of Comfort Charitable Nursing Home.

Mr Morgan added: 'It's wonderful to have had such a great response from the community. The tree wardens have been invaluable in sharing their extensive knowledge with volunteers.'