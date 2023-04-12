National Offer Day is around the corner and parents across Portsmouth will find out which primary schools have offered their children a place for the 2023/2024 academic year. Applications for primary school places opened in September and parents have been eagerly awaiting a final decision ever since.

Sadly, applications for primary school places can be rejected, which may leave parents worrying about what to do next. But there’s no need for panic as decisions can be appealed.

Here is everything you need to know about National Offer Day 2023 for primary schools in Portsmouth . This includes when it is and how to appeal a decision.

When is National Offer Day 2023 - date primary school places are sent out

Parents are set to find out which primary schools have offered their children a place for September 2023 on National Offer Day 2023. This is on Monday, April 17.

The decision will be sent by Portsmouth City Council, or the other local authorities nearby, either by letter or email. Some councils allow parents to view their results through the admissions portal or system, while the exact time the offers are released varies - contact your local council for further details.

Can I appeal a decision and how?

Parents in Portsmouth will find out which primary school their child has gotten into soon

If your child has not been allocated a place at their preferred primary school in Portsmouth, or you are unhappy with the selection of schools offered to your child, you have the right to officially appeal the decision. To achieve this, you should issue the appeal to the schools admissions board at Portsmouth City Council (PCC).

You can only appeal if you have applied for the school and received notification that you have not been offered a place. You need to lodge your appeal by the deadline in your offer information.

