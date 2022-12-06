Nativity plays: Schools, please send in your pictures to The News
It’s that wonderful time of year again and we’d love to see pictures from school nativities.
After a great response to our First Class pictures which came out last month, charting the first few weeks in education of reception pupils around the area, we are hoping to be able to publish some school nativity pictures in the coming days.
Schools can submit them using a new tool on our website that allows readers to send in stories and pictures directly.
It’s an online portal that formats the content for our system and so speeds up the publication process, meaning we can handle material much more quickly.
The portal is on our homepage at portsmouth.co.uk under the ‘SUBMIT YOUR STORY’ tab, at the top.
And the link to reach it directly is https://submit.nationalworld.com/
We will let you know via Facebook and other channels when pictures will be published.
Editor of The News Mark Waldron said: ‘Nativity plays are always a highlight of the school year and we’d love teachers to send us in some of the pictures, which never fail to gladden the heart and are a testament to the hard work that goes in throughout the autumn term.
‘We’re also excited about the new way of submitting stories to The News and we hope to see people using it more and more in the coming months.’
For safeguarding purposes we can only accept pictures that have been submitted from an official school email address – an email address is required to register on the portal so stories can be submitted.