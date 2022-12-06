After a great response to our First Class pictures which came out last month, charting the first few weeks in education of reception pupils around the area, we are hoping to be able to publish some school nativity pictures in the coming days.

Schools can submit them using a new tool on our website that allows readers to send in stories and pictures directly.

It’s an online portal that formats the content for our system and so speeds up the publication process, meaning we can handle material much more quickly.

We'd love schools to send in their nativity pictures Picture: Lakruwan Wanniarachchi/AFP via Getty Images

The portal is on our homepage at portsmouth.co.uk under the ‘SUBMIT YOUR STORY’ tab, at the top.

And the link to reach it directly is https://submit.nationalworld.com/

We will let you know via Facebook and other channels when pictures will be published.

Editor of The News Mark Waldron said: ‘Nativity plays are always a highlight of the school year and we’d love teachers to send us in some of the pictures, which never fail to gladden the heart and are a testament to the hard work that goes in throughout the autumn term.

‘We’re also excited about the new way of submitting stories to The News and we hope to see people using it more and more in the coming months.’