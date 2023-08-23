New supported internship for young people aged 18-24 with specialist needs in Portsmouth

Cllr Suzy Horton

The city council and the City of Portsmouth College have joined forces to develop a new programme that helps young people prepare for the world of work.

For those with an educational health care plan (EHCP) and/or special educational needs and or disabilities (SEND), this scheme acts as a stepping stone towards paid work.

Councillor Suzy Horton, Deputy Leader and Cabinet Member for Children, Families and Education, explained: "Portsmouth has always led the way with programmes that support young people with specialist needs.

"This new supported internship has been designed to help young people build confidence and skills that are important before starting a new job.

"Internships are a great way to experience what it's like to work in an organisation with the added benefit of being supported during the process.

"The programme is a fantastic first step towards finding independence and employment in the city."

Young people who start the programme will spend three days a week on work experience accompanied by a job coach.

The other two days will include studying a qualification in employability, functional maths and English at the City of Portsmouth College.

Those who enrol will have the opportunity to work in a café, a museum or a library. Other opportunities could include administrative tasks and warehouse work.