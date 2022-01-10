City of Portsmouth College, formed by the merger of Highbury College and Portsmouth College in August 2021, has welcomed Katy Quinn as its CEO.

Katy has over 25 years experience of working within further education and has 15 years experience at senior level, working with several of the south’s leading colleges.

Katy Quinn, new principal of City of Portsmouth College. Pic supplied

In 2017, Katy became principal of Strode College, an Ofsted Outstanding tertiary college located in Street, Somerset, where she led significant growth.

Speaking of her appointment, Katy said: ‘I’m passionate about changing lives through education - inspiring belief, realising dreams and taking action.

‘Portsmouth is an extraordinary place with a fascinating history and a strong community ethos, and I am very excited to be joining City of Portsmouth College at the dawn of a new era.

‘I have heard so much about the amazing support and breadth of opportunities available at the college and its individual campuses.

‘I can’t wait to get started and work with you all, and the governors, as together we strive to make the City of Portsmouth College one of the best colleges in the country.’

Katy has a breadth of educational experience covering both vocational and technical education, as well as both A-Levels and T-Levels.

In addition, she has successfully led a large apprenticeship provision, opened new learning campuses and led varied quality and financial improvements.

She has also overseen a wide range of capital development and improvement projects.

Paul Quigley, chair of governors at the college, said: ‘Following an extensive selection process, I am delighted on behalf of the board of governors to announce the appointment of Katy Quinn.

‘Her wide-ranging skills, experience and enthusiasm for further education were evident to us all and will prove invaluable to drive our ambitious plans during this exciting period of development, building on the enormous progress that has been made so far.’

Prior to her most recent role, Katy was the deputy CEO at Eastleigh College with leadership responsibility of the curriculum, business and financial planning, quality, teaching and learning and student support services.

Between 2009 and 2014, Katy’s roles included vice principal positions at both Canterbury College and Seevic College, Essex.

Outside of college, Katy is a trustee at the Awarding Organisation VTCT, has been chair of governors at a local secondary school, is a member of the AoC Curriculum Development Policy group and is a member of the Heart of the SW LEP’s skills advisory panel.

Katy will be taking over from current interim CEO Graham Morley. Graham said: ‘City of Portsmouth College is a remarkable organisation, with many unique strengths, a big heart and a fantastic future.

‘I am delighted that Katy will be leading the college on the next phase of its journey.

‘I wish her the very best of luck and I look forward to working with Katy to bring about a smooth transition.’

