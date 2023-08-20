Andrew Kaye, CEO of South Hampshire College Group, and Ashley Martin, Director of student experience and transition at the group celebrate successful Level 3 and T Level results with students at Fareham College

The group includes Fareham College, Eastleigh College and City College Southampton.

This summer’s results saw many highlights among the college group’s academic performance, including a 98 per cent pass rate for students on T Level courses and a 96 per cent pass rate for students on Level 3 qualifications. The group has seen a number of success stories as students prepare to embark on their next steps beyond college.

Nate Stevenson has just completed a T Level in Digital Production, Design and Development at Fareham College, in which they successfully achieved a distinction grade. Nate will now progress to a Level 4 course in Professional Creative Enterprise, which is also at Fareham College and starts later this year. He said: "The T Level is extremely useful for my chosen career, a lot of courses give you the knowledge but the good thing about T Levels are that they give you both the knowledge and the experience to better equip you for your next steps."

Andrew Kaye, CEO of South Hampshire College Group, said: “The achievement of a Level 3 qualification is one of the most important milestones in a student’s educational journey and can open up many doors for their future career. All the students collecting their results today across South Hampshire College Group should be immensely proud of what they have achieved. We wish all our students the very best of luck for their results and next steps in their educational journey or early career.”

Ashley Martin, Director of student experience and transition at the group, added: “We are exceptionally proud of the achievements of all our students. The outstanding pass rate across the group is testament to the dedication of students, teaching teams and industry-led facilities, all of which foster a positive learning environment for individuals to excel.”