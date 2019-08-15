Ninety percent of students from St John's College in Portsmouth secure first choice university place

NINETY per cent of students at St John’s College are celebrating securing places at their first choice university.

Many subjects, including maths and English had an A-level pass rate of 100 per cent with special praise reserved for history in which all students attained A* and A grades.

St John's College students celebrate exam success.

Head girl Hannah Jeffrey, 18, was thrilled to receive two A*s and an A in history, politics and English.

Hannah said: ‘I was extremely nervous last night and this morning waiting for my results to come through. I expected lower grades so I am so pleased with my results. Now that I have my grades, I am going to re-apply to Oxford and hope to study English literature there next year.’

Despite being dyslexic, Jonty Van Rooyen, 18, achieved an outstanding set of results.

‘I was pretty happy with my grades, to receive an A* in Politics, an A in physics and a B in economics was great,’ he said.