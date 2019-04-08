The search has begun for our Nursery of the Year 2019 and we need your help to compile the shortlist.

Choosing the right nursery for their children is a priority for parents everywhere.

For many, it will be the first time the child has spent time away from his or her family.

To have the reassurance that nursery staff are doing everything they can to help your child enjoy it makes life easier – and now we want you to tell us which nursery gets your vote for the best in the area.

Does your child never want to leave? Are they always learning and developing every time they attend?

And, more importantly, are they having fun and making friends?

Whatever it is, we want to know. We have drawn up a list of nurseries in the area that will compete for the title of Nursery of the Year 2019.

We now need you to help us decide who from this list is deserving of a place in our top ten finalists.

How to vote

To vote from the list, buy a copy of The News and find the page wit Nursery of the Year on.

Simply post the coupon on this page back to us, stating the full name, address and voting number of the nursery you wish to nominate.

Please be aware photocopied or defaced coupons will not be accepted.

Coupons that are received after the closing date will not be accepted.

Nominations close on Friday, April 19, 2019.

Here is the full shortlist

1) Alphabet Corner North End, Portsmouth

2) Apple Tree Day Nursery, Hilsea, Portsmouth

3) ARK Alpha Nursery, Somers Road, Southsea

4) Binsteed Childcare Services Ltd, Buckland, Portsmouth

5) Bunnywarren Pre-School Nursery, Fratton, Portsmouth

6) Busy Bees at Portsmouth, North Harbour Business Park, Portsmouth

7) Canoe Lake Nursery, Southsea

8) Carousel Nursery School, Hilsea, Portsmouth

9) Cherry Harbour Nursery, St Mary’s Road, Hayling Island

10) Cherry Island Nursery, Mill Rythe Infant School, Hayling Island

11) Cherry Park Nursery, Langstone Technology Park, Havant

12) Dinky Ducks Day Care, Nimrod Drive, Gosport

13) Dolls House, Havant Road, Portsmouth

14) Doves Nursery, Stoke Road, Gosport

15) Farlington Day Nursery, Farlington, Portsmouth

16) Flying Start Nursery School, Wimbledon Park Road, Southsea

17) Goldsmith Day Nursery, Goldsmith Avenue, Southsea

18) Good Manors, Miller Drive, Fareham

19) Good Manors at Manor Lodge, Church Path, Fareham

20) Good Manors at Stubbington Lodge, Stubbington Av, Portsmouth

21) Growing Places, Tewkesbury Avenue, Fareham

22) Haven Nursery School and Children’s Centre, Harris Road, Gosport

23) Highbury Primary Nursery and Daycare, Cosham

24) Honeypot Nursery, Cosham, Portsmouth

25) Hopscotch Day Nursery, Mumby Road, Gosport

26) Hopscotch Day Nursery, The High Street, Lee on Solent

27) Little Barn Owls Pre-school,Elson Lane, Gosport

28) Little Bears Forest Preschool, Shore Avenue, Southsea

29) Little Explorers Pre-School & Nursery, Heritage Way, Gosport

30) Little Faces Nursery, College Road, Waterlooville

31) Little Learners Day Care Ltd, Clarkes Road, Portsmouth

32) Little Peoples Nursery Portsmouth Ltd, Drayton

33) Little Stars Pre-school, Farlington, Portsmouth

34) Magpies Pre-school, Falcon Meadows Way, Gosport

35) Noah’s Ark Nursery, Fratton, Portsmouth

36) Peacock Pre-School, Drayton, Portsmouth

37) Pebbles Pre-School, Devonshire Avenue, Southsea

38) Portchester Day Nursery, White Hart Lane, Portchester, Fareham

39) Portsmouth High School Nursery, Kent Road, Southsea

40) Puddleduck Nursery @ The Priory, Milton, Southsea

41) Rainbow Corner Nursery Ltd, Victoria Road North, Southsea

42) St Judes Nursery School, Silver Street, Southsea

43) Stepping Stones Nursery School, Bruce Road, Southsea

44) Storytime Nursery School, Queens Place, Southsea

45) Teddy Bears Nursery School, North Harbour, Portsmouth

46) The Brambles Nursery School and Children’s Centre, Bramble Road, Southsea

47) The Parade Community Pre-School, Hilsea, Portsmouth

48) Top Tots Day Nursery, Queen Street, Portsmouth

49) Tops Day Nursery, Leigh Park, Havant

50) Tops Day Nursery, Lakeside, Portsmouth

51) Tops Day Nursery, QA Hospital, Portsmouth

52) Tots 2 Toddlers, Jubilee Park, Waterlooville

53) Twinkle Cottage Day Nursery Ltd, Fratton Road, Portsmouth

54) Twinkle Star Day Nursery Ltd, North End, Portsmouth

55) University of Portsmouth Nursery, Burnaby Road, Portsmouth

56) Wind in the Willows Nursery, Locksway Road, Milton