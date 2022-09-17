Ofsted allow Boundary Oak school holiday camp - which last month found 'lack of supervision' - to reopen

Boundary Oak School’s holiday camp in Fareham was forced to close last month after an unannounced Ofsted inspection found a ‘lack of supervision’ on site.

Inspectors said there were concerns about staffing numbers at the time of the visit.

Ofsted have since said the camp – run by Fit for Sport – can reopen.

A spokesperson for Ofsted today said: ‘I can confirm this setting’s registration is active again and it can open. We’re unable to comment any further, but our inspection report will be published in due course.’

The inspection in August came after reports of three separate medical incidents across the year in which one child damaged a tooth, another endured a fractured wrist and a third incident where a child went to A&E with a fracture.