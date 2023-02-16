News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
These are the best rated schools in our area, according to Ofsted

Ofsted: Here are 8 schools and colleges in Portsmouth and Hampshire that have an 'outstanding' Ofsted rating

A number of schools in Hampshire are doing extremely well - here are eight places that have obtained an ‘outstanding’ rating.

By Sophie Lewis
3 minutes ago

The Office for Standards in Education, which is otherwise known as Ofsted, inspects schools every few years and rates them based on their findings.

They judge key areas including the quality of education, behaviour and attitudes personal development and leadership and management.

An ‘outstanding’ rating is the highest that a school can receive and the lowest is an ‘inadequate’ rating, which means that they will need some help to get back on track.

SEE ALSO: Gosport Ferryman has celebrated his 40th anniversary of working for the ferry

If a school receives an ‘oustanding’ rating, it means that staff have shown exemplary work in an educatioanl setting, and the pupils are receiving the resources in an effective way.

Here are eight schools and colleges in Hampshire that have been recognised for their work with the highest rating.

1. Alverstoke Infant School

Alverstoke Infant School in Ashburton Road, Gosport

Photo: Google Maps

Photo Sales

2. Bidbury Infant School

Bidbury Infant School in Fraser Road, Bedhampton.

Photo: Google Maps

Photo Sales

3. Cliffdale Primary Academy

Cliffdale Primary Academy in Battenburg Avenue, North End.

Photo: Ian Hargreaves

Photo Sales

4. Gomer Infant School

Gomer Infant School in Pyrford Close, Gosport.

Photo: Sarah Standing

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 2
OfstedHampshirePortsmouth