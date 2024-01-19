Ofsted's new chief responds to Prevention of Future Deaths report published following the death of Ruth Perry
The new Ofsted chief has promised to do 'everything' in his power to make changes following the tragic death of Ruth Perry.
Sir Martyn Oliver has issued a full response to the Prevention of Future Deaths report which was published last month after the coroner ruled that Ofsted contributed to the death of Ruth Perry. The report has outlined a number of concerns that the coroner has including the impact that inspections have on school leaders.
Sir Martyn Oliver said: "As a fellow headteacher, I was shocked and saddened by the death of Ruth Perry. As the new Chief Inspector, I am determined to do everything in my power to prevent such tragedies in the future. We accept the Coroner’s findings and have responded to the recommendations of her report in full.
"We must carry out our role in a way that is sensitive to the pressures faced by leaders and staff, without losing our focus on children and learners. Our critical work helps make sure that children and learners have the highest quality of education, training and care.
"We cannot afford to shy away from difficult decisions and challenging conversations where they are needed in the interests of children. I am determined that we get this delicate balance right."
The new chief is also going to be holding listening exercises across the areas that Ofsted works with in order to get an understanding of what can be done to improve the inspection process.