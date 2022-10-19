Oversubscribed schools: The 10 Portsmouth primary schools that are the hardest to get into
Almost one hundred children missed out on a place at their preferred school in Portsmouth this year, official figures reveal.
Across England, 8 per cent of primary school applicants and 17 per cent of secondary school applicants did not get a place at their first choice school, affecting nearly 150,000 children in total.
In Portsmouth, some schools saw roughly 50 per cent of applicants not getting into their first choice primary school.
How competitive is it to get into your local primary school? Here we reveal which Portsmouth schools are the hardest to get into.
