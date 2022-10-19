Across England, 8 per cent of primary school applicants and 17 per cent of secondary school applicants did not get a place at their first choice school, affecting nearly 150,000 children in total.

In Portsmouth, some schools saw roughly 50 per cent of applicants not getting into their first choice primary school.

How competitive is it to get into your local primary school? Here we reveal which Portsmouth schools are the hardest to get into.

1. Mayfield School 115 pupils applied to Mayfield School as first choice, with 55 being turned down.

2. St John's Cathedral Catholic Primary School 56 pupils applied to St John's Cathedral Catholic Primary School as first choice, with 26 being turned down.

3. St Swithun's Catholic Primary School 50 pupils applied to St Swithun's Catholic Primary School as first choice, with 5 being turned down.

4. Meon Infant School 55 pupils applied to Meon Infant School as first choice, with 6 being turned down. Mrs Karen Morey, pictured, stood down as headteacher earlier this year.