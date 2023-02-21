Almost one hundred children missed out on a place at their preferred primary school in Portsmouth last year, official figures reveal.

Parents and children will find out whether their applications to their first choice primary schools have been successful on April 18, but there were a number of children last year that did not get the place they wanted.

Across England, 8 per cent of primary school applicants did not get a place at their first choice school.

In Portsmouth, some schools saw roughly 50 per cent of applicants not getting into their first choice primary school.

How competitive is it to get into your local primary school? Here we reveal which Portsmouth schools were the hardest to get into in 2022.

1 . Mayfield School 115 pupils applied to Mayfield School as first choice, with 55 being turned down. Photo: Contributed Photo Sales

2 . St John's Cathedral Catholic Primary School 56 pupils applied to St John's Cathedral Catholic Primary School as first choice, with 26 being turned down. Photo: Google Maps Photo Sales

3 . St Swithun's Catholic Primary School 50 pupils applied to St Swithun's Catholic Primary School as first choice, with 5 being turned down. Photo: Google Maps Photo Sales

4 . Meon Infant School 55 pupils applied to Meon Infant School as first choice, with 6 being turned down. Mrs Karen Morey, pictured, stood down as headteacher earlier this year. Photo: Sarah Standing Photo Sales