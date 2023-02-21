Oversubscribed schools: The 10 Portsmouth primary schools that were the hardest to get into in 2022
Almost one hundred children missed out on a place at their preferred primary school in Portsmouth last year, official figures reveal.
Parents and children will find out whether their applications to their first choice primary schools have been successful on April 18, but there were a number of children last year that did not get the place they wanted.
Across England, 8 per cent of primary school applicants did not get a place at their first choice school.
In Portsmouth, some schools saw roughly 50 per cent of applicants not getting into their first choice primary school.
How competitive is it to get into your local primary school? Here we reveal which Portsmouth schools were the hardest to get into in 2022.