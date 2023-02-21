News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
Schools are having to turn away prospective new pupils. Picture: Dave Thompson

Oversubscribed schools: The 10 Portsmouth primary schools that were the hardest to get into in 2022

Almost one hundred children missed out on a place at their preferred primary school in Portsmouth last year, official figures reveal.

By Sophie Lewis
3 minutes ago

Parents and children will find out whether their applications to their first choice primary schools have been successful on April 18, but there were a number of children last year that did not get the place they wanted.

Across England, 8 per cent of primary school applicants did not get a place at their first choice school.

In Portsmouth, some schools saw roughly 50 per cent of applicants not getting into their first choice primary school.

How competitive is it to get into your local primary school? Here we reveal which Portsmouth schools were the hardest to get into in 2022.

Undefined: readMore

1. Mayfield School

115 pupils applied to Mayfield School as first choice, with 55 being turned down.

Photo: Contributed

Photo Sales

2. St John's Cathedral Catholic Primary School

56 pupils applied to St John's Cathedral Catholic Primary School as first choice, with 26 being turned down.

Photo: Google Maps

Photo Sales

3. St Swithun's Catholic Primary School

50 pupils applied to St Swithun's Catholic Primary School as first choice, with 5 being turned down.

Photo: Google Maps

Photo Sales

4. Meon Infant School

55 pupils applied to Meon Infant School as first choice, with 6 being turned down. Mrs Karen Morey, pictured, stood down as headteacher earlier this year.

Photo: Sarah Standing

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
PortsmouthParentsEngland