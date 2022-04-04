Park and Stride scheme at Clanfield school to reduce road congestion and help community get healthier
A CLANFIELD school has launched a new walk to school scheme to help its community get greener and healthier.
The ‘Park and Stride’ scheme at Clanfield Junior School will see parents park their cars at Peel Park and walk the five minute journey to school.
It aims to reduce road congestion as well as encouraging children to get exercise.
Bremnar Fawcett, a Year 6 junior road safety officer, was excited to take part in the scheme’s launch on March 30.
He said: ‘It is really great to promote exercising daily to and from our school.’
With Bremnar and fellow Year 6 junior road safety officer Lilly Brightwell, the launch was attended by acting head teacher Stevie-Louise Bonwick, road safety coordinator Caroline Moakes, school crossing patrol officer Phyllis Gamblin, and vice chair of governors Gary Applin.
Miss Bonwick said: ‘We are excited to launch our Park and Stride as it is important that we reduce congestion for the community and encourage our families to be active.