Park and Stride scheme at Clanfield school to reduce road congestion and help community get healthier

A CLANFIELD school has launched a new walk to school scheme to help its community get greener and healthier.

By Emily Jessica Turner
Monday, 4th April 2022, 12:12 pm
Updated Monday, 4th April 2022, 12:12 pm

The ‘Park and Stride’ scheme at Clanfield Junior School will see parents park their cars at Peel Park and walk the five minute journey to school.

It aims to reduce road congestion as well as encouraging children to get exercise.

Bremnar Fawcett, a Year 6 junior road safety officer, was excited to take part in the scheme’s launch on March 30.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Read More

Read More
Historic treasures discovered in forgotten time capsule preserving ‘a moment in ...

He said: ‘It is really great to promote exercising daily to and from our school.’

With Bremnar and fellow Year 6 junior road safety officer Lilly Brightwell, the launch was attended by acting head teacher Stevie-Louise Bonwick, road safety coordinator Caroline Moakes, school crossing patrol officer Phyllis Gamblin, and vice chair of governors Gary Applin.

Miss Bonwick said: ‘We are excited to launch our Park and Stride as it is important that we reduce congestion for the community and encourage our families to be active.

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron

Subscribe here for unlimited access to all our coverage, including Pompey, for just 26p a day.