Celebrations are being had at Penbridge Junior School following the news of the award which is accredited by Arts Council England. Artsmark is the only creative quality standard for schools with the assessor commending the school on its support for teachers delivering music lessons for children to enjoy.

Deputy headteacher, Ashlee Cole, said “We love teaching the Arts at Penbridge School. We place importance on these subjects and believe creativity has a positive impact on children’s wellbeing. It’s therefore important that all children feel they can achieve in an area of Arts, so we ensure there is always something of interest to everyone.

“As a school, we will continue to evaluate what we are already doing well and then what other opportunities we need to look at for our children to enjoy. We continuously look at the arts curriculum and work towards becoming an Artsmark Platinum school someday.”

Celebrations at Penbridge Junior School

Art Ambassadors have been appointed in every class at Penbridge. They work with artists to then share their skills with their peers as well as discuss arts provision in school and give feedback to staff on what arts activities they would like. They’ve also introduced a Cultural Passport which encourages children to access a wider range of arts and cultural activities.

The assessor who visited the school also praised its work in promoting careers in creative and cultural industries.