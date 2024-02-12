Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Penbridge Junior School has been the recipient of a £1,000 Kellogg’s grant towards its breakfast club - and the school is over the moon. A limited number are awarded across the country each year, with priority given to those schools that have more than 35 per cent of children in receipt of pupil premium funding.

Penbridge Junior School, based on New Road in Fratton, has been gifted the grant this year. They say funding has already helped with the purchase of equipment, food and learning materials to support the sustainability of the club. The school’s breakfast club offers children a choice of cereal, fruit or toast and jam for their breakfast. It is led by a team of friendly and caring staff who provide high-quality care. For a cost of £2 per session, children can enjoy playing games and reading books alongside their breakfast.

Karen Denton, Head of School at Penbridge, said: “It’s lovely to see the children come in to enjoy different cereals, toast and fruit to give them a healthy start to their day. A full day of learning can be quite challenging, so ensuring all our children have equal access to the right nutrients to be ready for their education is really important to us.