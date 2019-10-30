Pompey in the Community given go ahead to continue 'changing lives'

POMPEY in the Community has once again been accredited to run the prestigious National Citizen Service (NCS) programme.

From 2020, the local charity will once again deliver the government funded programme to thousands of young people aged 16 and 17.

Katie Aris, head of NCS at Pompey in the Community, said: ‘As a team we are extremely delighted to have won the contract to deliver NCS for the next five years. We are very proud of what we have all achieved since 2012 and are excited to be able to continue engaging and inspiring the young adults of Portsmouth and the Isle of Wight through their NCS experience.’

Jack Ancell graduated NCS with Pompey in the Community in summer 2018 and credits the programme with “changing his life”.

Jack said: ‘I’ve got so much confidence from meeting and talking to new people as well as learning how to organise events which engage many people.’