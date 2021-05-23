We captured the weekend in the city as visitors flocked to popular tourist destinations, including the Historic Dockyard.
1. Alison Van Laar (51) and Fintan Murray (56) enjoy a beer in the garden at O'Neills on Albert Road. Picture: Mike Cooter (DDMMYY)
2. Visitors to The Fat Fox on Albert Road. Pictured: Owen Goodridge (36) Matt Brown (32) and Cally Stevenson (31) Picture: Mike Cooter (220521)
3. Friends Tracey Jacks (43) and Kat Corby (51) visit Dress Code on Albert Road. Picture: Mike Cooter (220521)
4. Anthony Duke (57) has welcomed back customers to his shop Head Case Curios on Albert Road. Picture: Mike Cooter (220521)
