Portsmouth Film Society looks to inspire the next generation of movie makers.

PORTSMOUTH Film Society is hoping to inspire the next Steven Spielberg with the launch of its film making course for children.

The I Am Only Human After All project teaches children the cinematography skills of script writing, story-boarding, casting, lighting, editing and using cameras.

Portsmouth Film Society director, Ayegl Epengin.

Organiser and Portsmouth Film Society director, Ayşegül Epengin, said: Hopefully we can inspire the next generation of film makers. I am so passionate about film making and hopefully I can pass this on to the children. Film making is like dreaming in which you have the chance to make it come true on the screen.’

The theme for the films is justice and crime.

Film audience PHD student, Ayşegül, added: ‘I was actually inspired to choose this topic from my own children who will often tell me of some of the things they see happening in their own community. Inspector Jon Tilbury from Hampshire Constabulary is collaborating on the project providing guidance and support to the children to help them make their movies more realistic.’

Participants in the previous I Am Only Human After All course for vulnerable adults.

The society have places for up to 25 children aged between 10 and 16 who will be selected following an induction day at Somerstown Central Hub on December 7 between 2.30pm and 4pm.

Ayşegül said: ‘No previous movie making experience is needed just a genuine interest in film.’

Once selected, the children will produce their own short films lasting up to 10 minutes in duration.

‘The films will be premiered at a red-carpet event in Portsmouth in the autumn of 2020 and entered into national short film contest. An Art Awards scholarship will be awarded to the student demonstrating outstanding commitment to film making and teamwork,’ added Ayşegül.

The initiative follows on from a previous project working with vulnerable adults.

Ayşegül said: ‘The movies they produced were fantastic. I decided to go with the name I Am Only Human After All after hearing a song by Rag'n'Bone Man which had the message to persevere and keep bouncing back in the face of adversity.’

The workshops will start in January and run every Saturday for 20 weeks between 11am and 1pm. While a venue is yet to be confirmed the society are hoping to use Southsea Community cinema.