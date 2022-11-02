Isla, now seven, has been obsessed with the sport for years and hopes to one day find herself at the World Gymnastics Championships.

She met the gymnastic figure at the World Gymnastics Championships in Liverpool after Beth invited her to join her there as a result of sending her a Christmas video message last year.

Tweddle, an ambassador for the World Gymnastics Championships, was Great Britain's first female gymnast to win a medal at the World Championships, Olympic Games and European Championships.

She competed in her first World Championships final 20 years ago and went on to become World Champion twice on the uneven bars and once on floor.

Isla said: ‘It was really amazing to meet Beth, I have seen her performances at the Olympics and Commonwealth Games. It really was a wish come true as I had a video message from Beth last Christmas, so to meet her was incredible - and she was so nice.

‘Beth sat with me on the gym floor, and we had a good chat. I was super shy but Beth was lovely. I am so passionate about gymnastics because I get to spend 18 hours a week with my best friends going upside down and doing cool skills.

‘My favourite skill is a round off flick tuck back. The sport is so much fun and now with the chance to watch my role models on the world stage, I’m even more inspired.’

Isla is working towards her star studded career in gymnastics as she trains 18 hours a week at the Xcel gymnastics, based in Horndean, with her dream to make it onto some of the biggest stages across the world.

