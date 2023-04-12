Portsmouth High School pupils rock packed houses with Queen musical tribute

We Will Rock You

The show, based around the songs of legendary rock band Queen, is set in a distant future where everyone dresses, thinks and acts the same, and rock music is all but unknown.

Heroes Galileo and Scaramouche set out to defeat the evil Killer Queen and bring music and the bohemian lifestyle back into society.

‘I’ve loved being a part of We Will Rock You,’ said Olivia. ‘Teachers gave me an incredible opportunity to play two different characters (Scaramouche and Paul McCartney).

Some of the cast of We Will Rock You

‘All the cast have been so supportive and I’ve made many more friends from different years and teachers have helped all of us individually with learning lines and songs.

‘I hope the audience enjoyed watching the show as much as we did performing it.’

Chloe, who played the formidable Khashoggi, said: ‘It was an incredible experience and all the teachers and cast members were amazing. I cannot wait for the next production as I’ve enjoyed everything about the show along the way.’

‘Rehearsing and performing We Will Rock You was an incredible experience,’ said Maddie, who played the part of Paul McCartney. ‘The audiences on both nights were amazing and I have made so many friends up and down the school.’

Buddy leading the Bohemians reminiscing..... 'Those were the days...'

Musical Director Mrs Morris beamed: ‘II am incredibly proud of all the cast, stage crew and band. It was such a team effort.

‘Teaching the songs and setting dance routines to the cast has been such great fun. The performances have been amazing and hearing the audience cheer has been brilliant.’

Director Mrs Dall’Omo added: ‘It has been a real pleasure to direct such an exciting show with a lovely cast. From back in September, when we first began to sketch out ideas for how the show would take shape, to seeing the joy and sheer fun that the girls were having as they performed this week, has been wonderful.

‘The tech team, musicians and cast have made us all very proud.’

Scaramouche sings 'Someone to love ' with the Teen Queens

*The musical We Will Rock You, written by Ben Alton, made its West End debut in 2002. It has since toured all over the world.