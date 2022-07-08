The head girl team at Portsmouth High School in Southsea will support The Sussex Snowdrop Trust as their sixth form charity.

It comes following a pledge to help families they know or know of who have children that suffer with a life-threatening or terminal illness.

Head girl, Phoebe Wilson, 17, addressed the school in an assembly.

Mrs Jane Prescott, headmistress; Ashlyn Khan, deputy head girl; Phoebe Wilson, head girl; Juliette Binning, deputy head girl; Lucy Ashworth, Fundraising Events and media manager, The Sussex Snowdrop Trust; Mrs Katie Wood, head of sixth form.

She said: ‘The trust provides 'Nursing Care at Home' for local children who have a life-threatening or terminal illness.

‘These children are close to us all in age and we felt we could relate to them and their families needs.’

The trust also provide children’s community nurses, health care assistants and financial help for families coping with a sick child.