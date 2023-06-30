Art scholar Tabby proudly displays her work accompanied by her parents

The annual Art and Design Technology Exhibition was held in the Art Atrium at the senior school.

Councillor Chris Attwell, who was invited along, said: ‘It is an absolute joy to be here. It is important to celebrate the achievements of such a talented group of young artists and encourage them with their creativity going forward.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

GCSE student Sophie added: ‘The art department was the place I was most excited to see when I first visited the school in Year 6, and ever since then it has remained the place I look forward to going to most.

From left – Artist Pete Codling, Mindfulness Coach and Express FM presenter Claire Tamplin, Councillor Chris Attwell and Headmistress of Portsmouth High School Jane Prescott

‘I have really enjoyed taking art for GCSE and have had lots of encouragement and support from Head of Art Mrs Noble across the two years.

‘It was great to see both my own and my friends’ work on show – our hard work certainly paid off.

‘I have been awarded an art scholarship going into the sixth form and am looking forward to getting involved in school events and being creative with my peers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘I also plan to do an artistic Extended Project Qualification (EPQ), which I think I will enjoy a lot.’

Alumna Tricia Ferris, Class of 1952, said: ‘I loved returning to Portsmouth High School for the exhibition. I am always so inspired when meeting the students.

‘The school must be so proud of all the talent and I am constantly amazed at the opportunities pupils get compared with the time I was there.’

Head of Creative Arts Faculty, Emma Noble, commented: ‘This year’s exhibition demonstrates the diversity of pupils’ creativity.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘I am proud to share the work of our GCSE and A Level art and design technology pupils.

It is a credit to them all that they have embraced the opportunities to work in a broad range of media and to such a high standard.