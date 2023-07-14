News you can trust since 1877
Portsmouth High School’s class of 1956 invited to stroll down memory lane

A nostalgia-fest took place when a group of former Portsmouth High School pupils were invited to take a stroll down memory lane.
By Simon Carter
Published 14th Jul 2023, 09:05 BST- 1 min read
Portsmouth High School Head Jane Prescott, back row far left, with the group who had been pupils back in the mid-1950sPortsmouth High School Head Jane Prescott, back row far left, with the group who had been pupils back in the mid-1950s
Portsmouth High School Head Jane Prescott, back row far left, with the group who had been pupils back in the mid-1950s

They group – all pupils back in 1956 – have met regularly out of school. But PHS Head Jane Prescott welcomed them back to their former Southsea-based school for lunch and tours.

Happy memories were shared, with stories including the group climbing onto the roof of the High School to sunbathe.

They also recalled times of meeting the Portsmouth Grammar School boys at the gate onto Castle Road.

Pictured: Back (from left) Jane Prescott, PHS Headmistress, Barbara Jones (née Milne), Pam Snow (née Sorrell), Jean Scarborough, (née Waterfield), Hilary Wheeler (née Gardner). Front: Paddy Ring (née Windsor), Mary Hulme (née Hooper), Janet Claisse (nee Morcombe) Rhoda Zeffertt (née Goldman), Sheila Gaiman (née Goldman, class of 1952).

