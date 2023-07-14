Portsmouth High School’s class of 1956 invited to stroll down memory lane
They group – all pupils back in 1956 – have met regularly out of school. But PHS Head Jane Prescott welcomed them back to their former Southsea-based school for lunch and tours.
Happy memories were shared, with stories including the group climbing onto the roof of the High School to sunbathe.
They also recalled times of meeting the Portsmouth Grammar School boys at the gate onto Castle Road.
Pictured: Back (from left) Jane Prescott, PHS Headmistress, Barbara Jones (née Milne), Pam Snow (née Sorrell), Jean Scarborough, (née Waterfield), Hilary Wheeler (née Gardner). Front: Paddy Ring (née Windsor), Mary Hulme (née Hooper), Janet Claisse (nee Morcombe) Rhoda Zeffertt (née Goldman), Sheila Gaiman (née Goldman, class of 1952).