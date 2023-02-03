Portsmouth primary school celebrating as fight against climate change pays off

Everyone at New Horizons Primary School in Portchester Road, Copnor, is celebrating after the school was awarded the green flag status from Eco Schools.

Eco Schools is a national programme which is used to provide an educational strategy to encourage children to become more eco-friendly.

New Horizons Primary School in Copnor. Picture: Samuel Poole

The award came after the school completed seven required steps in order to be recognised and in return for completing these, the school was given the award in recognition for their passion about environmental issues.

To do this, Eco Schools requires a seven-step system which includes setting up an eco-committee, conducting an environmental review, producing an action plan on how to be more eco-friendly, learning about protecting the environment in lessons, and creating an eco-code to list the school’s commitment to being more eco-aware.

Chloe Wooden, a Year 6 teacher who is leading the Eco-Committee group that started in September 2021, said: 'It’s been really heart-warming, actually, to get to this moment. The children have really enjoyed it, and I have too, and everyone keeps coming up with new ideas and telling me with excitement.

'We went litter picking locally on community walks and picked litter up when we went to the beach too. From that event alone we got 10 bags of rubbish which was amazing.'

Eco Schools is a scheme from the charity Keep Britain Tidy, and charges schools £200 to apply for an Eco Schools Green Flag. By doing this the organisation can keep running and will keep encouraging children to be greener.

Head of school, Jack Jones, has also recognised everyone involved with the project and commended all for their work with the environment.

Mr Jones said: 'There has been a huge amount of time, effort, and energy poured into this moment and we're already seeing a difference in how we come together as a school community to do good for the environment.