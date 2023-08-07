Cignal Infrastucture UK has applied for planning permission to install equipment off Dundas Lane, outside Admiral Lord Nelson School, saying there was ‘an acute need’ for it. But the school said it had “serious concerns” about the proposal, warning that narrowing the pavement and blocking views increased the risk to its students.

“The safety of our students is paramount, and we must object to any action that increases the risk to students when accessing or leaving the school site,” the objection submitted by Robin Parr to Portsmouth City Council said.

He said the recent council project to install a cycle route on the pavement had already reduced the amount of space available to students and that the equipment required would exacerbate this.

The pavement in Dundas Lane, Copnor outside Admiral Lord Nelson School where a 5G mast is proposed. Credit: Google Street View

Concerns were also raised that it makes it easier for people to climb over the fence onto the school’s grounds and that it would create a “blindspot” making it difficult for school staff to monitor students coming to and from the school.

“The installation of equipment on our boundary will make it easier for people to climb over our fencing and access the site, increasing the risk of theft or damage to the school. This could create a situation where students and others could congregate and not be monitored, creating an unacceptable safeguarding and health and safety risk for the school,” he added.

Cignal Infrastucture UK, which operates telecommunications masts across the UK and internationally, said it had consulted the school before finalising its plans.

Its planning application proposes the installation of an 18m high mast alongside equipment cabinets to support it.

“There is an acute need for a new base station to provide effective service coverage and in this case, the height of the proposed street pole is the minimum required to bring the benefits of 5G to this area,” a document submitted with its application says.

“The proposed site option is considered the best available compromise between extending 5G service across the target ‘coverage hole’.