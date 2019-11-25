PARENTS in Portsmouth are being given the chance to play a more active role in their children’s education.

The Thinking Schools Academy Trust has launched an online parenting network to improve parent voice and engagement across all its schools.

Parents from Meon Infant School, Meon Junior School, Newbridge Junior School, Penhale Infant School and Portsmouth Academy took part in the launch of the Portsmouth Parent Network.

The initiative is designed to bring together parents in one online place to gather feedback to inform the work of individual schools and the trust.

The network provides an online platform for parent consultation as well as coffee mornings for face-to-face networking.

Natalie Sheppard, director of the Thinking Schools Academy Trust Portsmouth, said: ‘We are delighted to have launched the Portsmouth Parents Network and to be working with the parents on this exciting project.

‘It was fantastic to see so many engaged parents at the launch, keen to be a part of the network to share their ideas.’

