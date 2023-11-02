Portsmouth SEND Local Offer Live event taking place next week
The Portsmouth SEND Local Offer Live event is taking place at Cosham Community Centre on Thursday November 9 (10:30am-2:30pm).
It aims to brings together health professionals and community groups that support families in the city.
With over 14 different organisations attending, families can be referred to different services or given advice more easily.
Cllr Suzy Horton, Deputy Leader and Cabinet Member for Children, Families and Education at Portsmouth City Council, explained: "Portsmouth has a fantastic community of groups and services who can support families with a range of needs.
"Local Offer Live is a great way to reconnect with those you already know as well as discover new ones that can help you.
"Families will often tell me how challenging it is to find information and advice that is local to Portsmouth.
"These events provide a good opportunity to meet people and form new support networks with other parents and carers."
The organisations and groups exhibiting at the event have been selected by families directly.
Cat Sidwell, from Portsmouth Parent Voice, said: "There are groups that do a great job in supporting families; however, there will be services out there that people are unaware of.
"Local Offer Live allows us to link professionals with parents and carers far quicker and easier. We've received fantastic engagement from families about who they want to meet. We can’t wait to see how everyone responds."
To attend the event, families can just drop in at the community centre. No ticket is required. For more information, visit www.portsmouthlocaloffer.org/live