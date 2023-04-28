Portsmouth teacher ‘ecstatic’ after being selected by Microsoft to deliver a presentation at a global conference

Hajar Bellazrak speaking at the Bett Conference for Microsoft. Picture by Mark Sparvell

Hajar Bellazrak, the digital learning ambassador and a science teacher at The Portsmouth Academy in Fratton, delivered a Microsoft-focused talk at the Bett UK conference about how laptop devices are having a positive impact on children’s learning within her classroom.

The event held at the ExCeL London, with a capacity of more than 4,000 people, brought educators, students and businesses within the technology for education industry together for interactive sessions about embracing the digital world to empower learning.

Miss Bellazrak said: ‘It was an amazing experience to deliver two talks for Microsoft as a representative of the Thinking Schools Academy Trust.

‘I feel ecstatic about the positive response I received and am really proud of what we’re achieving at The Portsmouth Academy.’

She spoke about the various apps available from Microsoft that are used in everyday learning at the Academy, including Microsoft’s Reading Progress app, Microsoft Speaker Coach, and Microsoft Reading Coach.

Miss Bellazrak added: ‘It’s important to shout about the positive impact the software is having on how the pupils learn.

‘These talks were delivered to other educators and people who are interested in implementing a robust digital strategy in their schools.

‘Some attendees may be considering the use of laptop devices every day for their teaching, while others may already be on that journey. My talks focused on the benefits the devices have for the students.

‘In Portsmouth, we have a very disadvantaged community with a very low reading age.

‘There’s such a big focus on reading in the UK, as well as other topics, and having these devices and using the apps have really enhanced people’s ability to improve.’

Natalie Sheppard, Director of Education at the Thinking Schools Academy Trust, said: ‘It’s fantastic to see Hajar placing The Portsmouth Academy and our Trust on a worldwide stage to celebrate the fantastic work happening around digital education and closing the digital divide.

‘When we created the digital city vision for Portsmouth, we had high hopes for what digital could do to help us provide a high quality and inclusive education for every child.

‘It is amazing to see our family of schools contributing to this aspiration and sharing our practice locally, nationally and internationally’.

The Portsmouth Academy is a member of the Thinking Schools Academy Trust, a family of more than 21 schools spanning Hampshire, Devon and Kent.

