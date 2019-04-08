Portsmouth teenagers aim to make a global difference

FOUR teenagers are taking up the fight to help eradicate global poverty as part of a new initiative by The One Campaign.

The Youth Ambassador Programme sees hundreds of young volunteers across the UK and Europe working together to raise awareness of the fight against extreme poverty.

Ella Reilly, 15, James Hensman, 17, Chloe Wildsmith, 17 and Susie Sparkes, 16, all from Portsmouth, have been selected to lead the fight locally.

Susie said: ‘I believe it is undeniably important for society to take action against extreme poverty. I am so excited for this opportunity to use my voice as a youth ambassador over the next year to promote as much positive change as possible at such a controversial time for our global society.’

Ella added: ‘I’m really excited to begin working as a youth ambassador as I believe it is vital to show the power that young people’s voices hold and it’s such an amazing opportunity to be able to work for change on a global scale.’

As part of the programme, the four will meet with their local MPs, news outlets, local community members and travel to Parliament to take part in large national events.

The ambassadors will be working with local communities to engage public support and promote local campaigning on issues of poverty, gender equality and the impact on developing countries of diseases such as Aids and malaria.

James said: ‘What matters at each level of community, whether local, national or international, is working together to help one another succeed. You can contribute to a good cause with your voice and that is what I am about.’

Now in its sixth year, the initiative was launched by The One Campaign as part of their strategy to raise public awareness and lobby governments around the world to work collaboratively to eradicate poverty.

Chloe said: ‘I’m looking forward to representing The One Campaign this year because it will give me the opportunity to use my voice to empower others and raise awareness of global issues.’

Romilly Greenhill, UK Director of The One Campaign, added: ‘This year’s youth ambassadors are amazing.

‘There are some big moments coming up this year – especially the G7 summit (meeting of seven of the world’s most powerful governments) and the Global Fund – that could really help the fight against extreme poverty. I know that these four young change-makers, alongside all the youth ambassadors, will be showing people in Portsmouth how important these are.’