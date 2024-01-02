News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING

Primary schools in Hampshire: Deadline for primary school applications approaching - here's when

Parents in Hampshire have less than two weeks to complete their applications for their children’s primary school places.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 2nd Jan 2024, 08:30 GMT
Updated 2nd Jan 2024, 08:31 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Parents with children due to start school or move to a junior school in September 2024 only have four weeks left to submit their primary school applications. The official deadline for children starting in reception or year 3 will be January 15, 2024.

The application is for children going into these year groups in September 2024 and parents are being advised to name more than one school in a bid to maximise the chances of being offered a place at a preferred school.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Councillor Steve Forster, Hampshire County Council’s Cabinet Member for Education, said: “With the deadline for primary school applications fast approaching, we’re keen to encourage parents to apply on time and to name three preferences on their applications. Together, this will give them the very best chance of being offered a place at one of their preferred schools."

Most Popular
The deadline for primary school applications in Hampshire is quickly approaching. Picture: Adobe StockThe deadline for primary school applications in Hampshire is quickly approaching. Picture: Adobe Stock
The deadline for primary school applications in Hampshire is quickly approaching. Picture: Adobe Stock

The council is offering support sessions for parents who need help completing their applications. On January 9, there will be a session at Havant Library between 9.30am-3.30pm. For more information, click here.

Related topics:ParentsHampshireHampshire County Council