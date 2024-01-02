Primary schools in Hampshire: Deadline for primary school applications approaching - here's when
and live on Freeview channel 276
Parents with children due to start school or move to a junior school in September 2024 only have four weeks left to submit their primary school applications. The official deadline for children starting in reception or year 3 will be January 15, 2024.
The application is for children going into these year groups in September 2024 and parents are being advised to name more than one school in a bid to maximise the chances of being offered a place at a preferred school.
Councillor Steve Forster, Hampshire County Council’s Cabinet Member for Education, said: “With the deadline for primary school applications fast approaching, we’re keen to encourage parents to apply on time and to name three preferences on their applications. Together, this will give them the very best chance of being offered a place at one of their preferred schools."