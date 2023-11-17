Proposal to merge Peel Common Infant School and Nursery Unit, and Peel Common Junior School Gosport
and live on Freeview channel 276
Hampshire County Council is undertaking an initial period of public consultation on the proposed amalgamation of Peel Common Infant School and Nursery Unit, and Peel Common Junior School in Rowner, Gosport.
Both schools’ governing bodies have requested this consultation as a result of growing concerns about low pupil numbers and the impacts on their respective finances.
The proposed merge would mean that each year group has one class consisting of 30 pupils under the governing body.
As a result, it would put the governing body in a stronger financial position, and it would bring greater continuity in terms of how the curriculum is delivered and a more consistent approach to children’s learning.
The initial consultation period has already begun and will run until 15 December.
The purpose of this period is to get feedback on the proposal to close Peel Common Infant School and extend the age range of the junior school to become a primary school with a nursery unit, catering for children aged three to 11 years.
Parents, carers and others with an interest in the proposals will also have an opportunity to share their views and ask questions at two public meetings. These meetings will take place on Tuesday, November 28 between 3:30pm and 5:30pm at Peel Common Infant School and on Tuesday, December 5 between 3:30pm and 5:30pm at Peel Common Junior School.
The decision will be made early next year and if the proposition is successful, the changes will officially come into effect in January 2025.