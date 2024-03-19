Purbrook Park pupil selected to play for the Under 18 England volleyball team

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

In 2022, Tilly was selected to play for the U15 South East England Team and in 2023 she captained the U15 girls’ in the National Inter-Regional competition and made it to the finals. In November 2022 she trialled for the England Cadets and was successful. She has been training regularly with the squad over the last 18 months which involves regular journeys to and from the National Volleyball Centre based in Kettering.

To further develop her potential, she now trains and plays in the Women’s National League Division 1 for Southampton Volleyball Club as their youngest player, which has included matches as far away as Stockport and Liverpool.

