Purbrook Park pupil selected to play for the Under 18 England volleyball team
In 2022, Tilly was selected to play for the U15 South East England Team and in 2023 she captained the U15 girls’ in the National Inter-Regional competition and made it to the finals. In November 2022 she trialled for the England Cadets and was successful. She has been training regularly with the squad over the last 18 months which involves regular journeys to and from the National Volleyball Centre based in Kettering.
To further develop her potential, she now trains and plays in the Women’s National League Division 1 for Southampton Volleyball Club as their youngest player, which has included matches as far away as Stockport and Liverpool.
Through her hard work and commitment, she has recently been selected to play for the England U18 Volleyball Team in the European Junior qualifiers. This event takes place in Spain between the 12th and 14th April 2024, they play Germany, Spain and Estonia for a place in European Championship finals later this year.