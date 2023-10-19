Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Havant Academy, in Leigh Park, is one of 43 schools which have been announced as containing the unsafe building material. It follows Cranbourne College in Basingstoke which was among the initial 104 schools and colleges forced to partially or fully shut buildings last month.

The Department for Education (DfE) announced the update to the long-running saga around reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete (RAAC) on Thursday (19 October), renewing fears around disruption to the education of pupils who have already had to suffer through the pandemic and teacher strikes.

Havant Academy has been found to have RAAC concrete, according to the Department for Education.

Many schools had to fully or partially shut at the beginning of the new academic year in September, with thousands of students forced to return to remote learning. Even as we approach the half-term break, some have still not returned to normal teaching - with education unions calling out the government for not offering a clear timeline for when repair work will be completed.

The DfE was also criticised over the delay in publishing the latest figures. Initially, ministers promised to update the list of schools affected by RAAC every two weeks, but Thursday's (19 October) update came more than a month after the previous one.

As of Thursday (October 19), 99.9 per cent of schools and colleges have responded, according to Education Secretary Gillian Keegan. She said she is in contact with the 17 schools which are still yet to respond to the questionnaire.

In a statement following the new figure of affected schools, Keegan said: "I want to reassure all pupils, parents, and staff that this government is doing whatever it takes to support our schools and colleges in responding to RAAC and minimise disruption to education."

