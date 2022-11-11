Albert McCormick, 8 from Gosport, was born with half of his left arm missing but has not let that prevent him from achieving his – goals and has recently been gifted a £360 Spike Prime Lego set from Raising Robots.

Albert’s mum, Emma McCormick, said: ‘It was a really fantastic opportunity for Albert and it was such a surprise for him, and having that given to him was lovely.

8 year old Albert McCormick who was born with only one arm is a pupil at Rowner Junior, Gosport. He is being gifted a book and £360 worth of Technic Lego by Stephen Shaw, a Lego trainer at his school. Pictured: Stephen Shaw with Albert McCormick and his dad, Joseph McCormick at Rowner Junior, Gosport on Wednesday 9th November 2022 Picture: Habibur Rahman

Stephen, who is an academy accredited Lego trainer, began attending Rowner in June 2020 as part of the school’s pandemic recovery scheme to help introduce Lego into the curriculum.

These lessons also gave teachers the opportunity to speak to individual children about their learning and well being post pandemic, and during Stephen’s sessions he showed the students what David Arguilar had done with Lego.

After seeing the prosthetic creation, Albert was in awe of David and Stephen said that Albert turned to him and said ‘Mr Shaw this would be really good for me.’

SEE ALSO: A fundraiser has been set up for Cancer Research UK in honour of a man who battled lung cancer for four years

Advertisement Hide Ad

8 year old Albert McCormick who was born with only one arm is a pupil at Rowner Junior, Gosport. He is being gifted a book and £360 worth of Technic Lego by Stephen Shaw, a Lego trainer at his school. Pictured: Albert McCormick with his new lego and book at Rowner Junior, Gosport on Wednesday 9th November 2022 Picture: Habibur Rahman

Albert was fascinated with the creation, so Stephen discussed it with his boss, who decided to gift Albert with the Lego set, and Stephen purchased David’s book for him.

Stephen said: ‘His little face lit up. When he walked into the room and he saw me and then it was brilliant; he walked in further and saw his dad and had to do a double take because he didn’t know he was there.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

After Albert received the Lego, Stephen went to his class to tell the students his story.

Stephen said: ‘It was lovely because afterwards they all broke out into spontaneous applause for him.’