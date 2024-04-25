Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Crookhorn College, southeast of Waterlooville, is made up of 11 buildings, including sports, gym, and concert halls, a community block, and a nursery within the grounds. One of the 11 blocks, the Goodwook block at the northeast of the Stakes Hill Road campus, requires improvement, Hampshire County Council said, with planning permission being sought to carry out the works.

At the moment, the building consists of a steel frame, single-glazed Crittall windows—metal-frame glazing—and a flat roof, in line with the SCOLA system used in Hampshire during the country’s baby boom. Over 14 years, 450 SCOLA school buildings were built in Hampshire and many aspects were only intended to last 25 years but, 50 years on, many of the school buildings are still in use.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The council has developed a system for re-cladding these types of buildings, retaining the existing steel frame structure and replacing building components at the end of their useful life. By doing so, the school, which has around 900 pupils aged between 11 and 16, should see improvements in thermal and ventilation performance and internal comfort.

Goodwook block at Crookhorn College. Hampshire County Council planning statement

If the planning application is granted, the existing brickwork, single glazing, and associated tiled panels would be removed, and the original building would be reclad with high-performance insulation and an external covering of brick slip panels. The existing windows and doors are also replaced with thermal double-glazed pieces. Another important improvement would be to re-roof the flat roof to reduce the loss of heat through it during the winter.