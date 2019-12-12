Residents light up Gosport

HUNDREDS of people gathered in Gosport to make lanterns for a parade.

The lantern making was held in Gosport Discovery Centre where resources had been donated by Asda’s Gosport Champion Team. They had provided a range of resources such as willow sticks, waterproof tissue paper and glue.

The mayor, Councillor Kathy Jones, was involved in the festivities and even had a go at making her own lantern.

Participant Emilia Connor said: ‘I was there to make lanterns and my lantern was yellow, blue, pink and purple. The lanterns were made of willow sticks, glue and waterproof tissue paper. It was great fun.’

Emilia Markowicz, nine, added: ‘I made lanterns and got to meet the mayor. We talked about what she was doing there and she asked me asked lots of questions about my lantern. Lots of people were around to help us make our lanterns’.

Gosport lantern parade took place on Saturday November 30 along Gosport High Street.