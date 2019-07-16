Have your say

CHILDREN across our region are getting ready to break up for their summer holidays.

However the new academic year is not far away and if you are thinking about when the kids go back. Here are all the important dates for 2019/2020.

School holiday dates for 2019/20. Picture: David Parry/PA Wire

Portsmouth

Schools across the city will finish for the summer next Tuesday( July 23).

After six week of adventures and making memories, children will return for the new term in September.

The 2019/2020 academic year begins on Wednesday, September 4.

Half term for the autumn term will start on Monday, October 28 and run until Friday, November 1, with school starting again on Monday, November 4.

Christmas break will begin on Monday, December 23 and runs through to Friday, January 3, 2020, with school resuming on Monday, January 6.

The spring term half term will take place between Monday, February 17 and Friday, February 21, and children will return to school on Monday, February 24.

The Easter holidays will start on Monday, April 6, and run through to Friday, April 17, with the summer term beginning on Monday, April 20.

There will be a half term from Monday, May 25, to Friday, May 29 and the kids will go back to school on Monday, June 1.

Schools will break up for summer holidays on Wednesday, July 22, 2020 and return on Thursday, September 3, 2020.

Hampshire

For schools in rest of Hampshire, the holiday dates are the same as in Portsmouth.

Check with your child’s school for INSET days.