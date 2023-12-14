News you can trust since 1877
School nativities in Hampshire: Here are pictures from nativities at 14 schools across Portsmouth, Havant and Waterlooville

One of the most traditional aspects of Christmas as a youngster is performing in a nativity play at school.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 14th Dec 2023, 12:10 GMT
Updated 14th Dec 2023, 12:11 GMT

Thousands of schools across the country work hard to create fantastic costumes, organise songs and choreograph routines for students to perform – and Portsmouth schools are no different.

From donkey costumes to Bethlehem scenes, schools in the area have managed to put on some fantastic nativity shows for parents and loved ones.

Here are 21 pictures from nativities at schools in Portsmouth and the surrounding areas:

1. School Nativities 2023

Here are 21 fantastic pictures of nativities at schools in Portsmouth and the surrounding areas. Photo: Submitted by schools

SONY DSC:Students at Wallisdean Infant School have put on a nativity show. Picture: Submitted

2. SONY DSC:School Nativities 2023

SONY DSC:Students at Wallisdean Infant School have put on a nativity show. Picture: Submitted Photo: Wallisdean Infant School

Students at Stamshaw Infant School have put on a nativity. Picture: Submitted

3. School Nativities 2023

Students at Stamshaw Infant School have put on a nativity. Picture: Submitted Photo: Stamshaw Infant School

Woodpecker class at Stamshaw Infant School put on a festive nativity show. Picture: Submitted

4. School Nativities 2023

Woodpecker class at Stamshaw Infant School put on a festive nativity show. Picture: Submitted Photo: Stamshaw Infant School

