Schoolchildren at Morelands Primary School were given the chance to learn about different jobs at a career day

Waterlooville schoolchildren were given the chance to find out more about the world of work when their school organised a special careers fayre.
By Kelly Brown
Published 19th Jul 2023, 11:36 BST- 1 min read
Updated 19th Jul 2023, 11:47 BST
Children from Morelands Primary School learn about the work of the ambulance service
Children from Morelands Primary School learn about the work of the ambulance service

Representatives from the world of health care, science, volunteering and journalism were among the visitors at Morelands Primary School in Crookhorn Lane, Crookhorn, who spent the day speaking to the children about their professions. The children from all year groups all had the chance to visit the mini career fayre, ask questions and try their hand at different activities including putting on a bandage, writing their names in shorthand and designing a fundraising poster. They also had the chance to see inside an ambulance which was visiting for the day thanks to St John’s Ambulance.

