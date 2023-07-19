Representatives from the world of health care, science, volunteering and journalism were among the visitors at Morelands Primary School in Crookhorn Lane, Crookhorn, who spent the day speaking to the children about their professions. The children from all year groups all had the chance to visit the mini career fayre, ask questions and try their hand at different activities including putting on a bandage, writing their names in shorthand and designing a fundraising poster. They also had the chance to see inside an ambulance which was visiting for the day thanks to St John’s Ambulance.