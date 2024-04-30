Schools across the South East could win £1000 courtesy of Kellogg's Breakfast Club Awards

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

One club from each region of England, as well as one club from Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland, could be crowned the best breakfast club of the year and bag a cash prize.

The awards ceremony, taking place in July, provides an opportunity for children from winning schools to experience a day at the Houses of Parliament, whilst also allowing Kellogg’s to recognise and celebrate the inspiring work that goes on in schools up and down the country.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The importance of Breakfast Clubs has never been more evident, as teachers across the South East have noticed a rise in the number of children missing school in the last year - for reasons other than sickness and holidays¹.

Children enjoying a Breakfast Club

Of the 76 per cent of South East based teachers who work in a school with a breakfast club, 34 per cent feel the clubs have a positive impact on absenteeism.

Of these, 63 per cent feel access to a free breakfast helps pupils concentrate and makes them less likely to fall behind, while 50 per cent think it’s easier for struggling parents to get children into school if food is provided.

Others believe it helps by allowing parents to ensure their child is in school before they start work (50 per cent), and by calming them down before lessons, leading to less need for discipline (31 per cent).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson for Kellogg’s said: “School is such a huge part of childhood, but a large number are missing it for a variety of reasons.

“Breakfast clubs can play a part in helping to get children back in school by providing a relaxed and social environment for them to enjoy before starting lessons.

“Having breakfast provided also takes a small bit off the pressure felt by parents who are struggling with the cost-of-living and allows them to ensure children are in school before they start work.”

Previous South East winners of the Kellogg’s Breakfast Club Awards includes Cliffe Woods Primary School, who were recognised for going above and beyond with their club in 2023.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The school spent the winnings on better kitchen facilities, which allowed them to offer a wider variety of breakfast for more children to enjoy.

Kellogg’s has been supporting Breakfast Clubs for 26 years. In that time, the company has donated over £5.75 million to schools across the UK in its efforts to alleviate hunger and provide children with the start they need to have a good and productive day.

Schools can enter the awards here before applications close on 3rd May 2024.